Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $61.10

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.10 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 64.20 ($0.84). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 63.40 ($0.83), with a volume of 116,719 shares.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 31.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.34. The company has a market cap of £133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 634.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

