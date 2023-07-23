Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eiffage Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of EFGSY opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Eiffage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works.

