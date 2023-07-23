Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
