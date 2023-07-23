Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 18.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

