Elizabeth Edwards Acquires 10,000 Shares of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Stock

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,700 ($10,067.99).
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:SERE opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of £101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.16.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.