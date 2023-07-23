Elizabeth Edwards Acquires 10,000 Shares of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Stock

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Edwards acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,700 ($10,067.99).

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:SERE opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.42). The firm has a market cap of £101.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.16.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Featured Stories

