Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $24,397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

