Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EXK opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.31 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

