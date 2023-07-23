Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $13.15 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

