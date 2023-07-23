Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

