Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

