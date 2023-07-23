Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 953,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.41 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

