Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 953,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.41 on Friday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
