Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:EOSEW opened at $0.90 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

