EOS Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $855.48 million and $91.47 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002256 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,587,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,591,860 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.