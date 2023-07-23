EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 26,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

EQT Stock Down 2.3 %

EQT stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

