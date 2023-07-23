EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

