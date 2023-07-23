Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.
Baker Hughes Stock Performance
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.
Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes
In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.