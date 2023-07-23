Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.43 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.