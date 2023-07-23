Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.03.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,035,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,877,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,215 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.