Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

EQBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

