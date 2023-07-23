Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $245.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

