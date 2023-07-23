Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERNA opened at $2.78 on Friday. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

