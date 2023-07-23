Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Stephens cut Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,314,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

