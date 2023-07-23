EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 46109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

