Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.