F5 (FFIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in F5 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

