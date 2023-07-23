Family Firm Inc. Sells 12,493 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

