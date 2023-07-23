Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 203,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.5% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 146,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

