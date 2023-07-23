Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

