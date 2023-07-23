Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

