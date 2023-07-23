First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $13.87 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.