First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.86.

NYSE:FR opened at $52.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.56%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

