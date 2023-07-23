First Merchants (FRME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.0 %

First Merchants stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

