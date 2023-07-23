First Republic Bank (FRCB) to Release Earnings on Monday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported 1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.72 by 0.51. The company had revenue of 1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at 0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.35. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of 0.16 and a 52-week high of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.