Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.