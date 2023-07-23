Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,234 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 428,533 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 846,154 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 469,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204,752 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.