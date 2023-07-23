Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,459 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $149.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.