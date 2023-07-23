Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 11,846 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.