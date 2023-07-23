Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after buying an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in First Merchants by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 911,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRME. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

