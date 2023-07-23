Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Toll Brothers worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

