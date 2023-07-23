Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

In other news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,297 shares in the company, valued at $386,720.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 93.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.