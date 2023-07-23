Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,033 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $210.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $213.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.37.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

