Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $154.54 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.71.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

