Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

BOTZ opened at $28.94 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

