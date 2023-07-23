Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at $759,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

