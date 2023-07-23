Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,034 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after acquiring an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,325,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

