Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

