Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 102,225 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Wipro worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Up 0.8 %

Wipro stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

