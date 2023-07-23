Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of DigitalOcean worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

