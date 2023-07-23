Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,492 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.68.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

