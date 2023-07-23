Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Freshpet worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.48.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

