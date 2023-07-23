Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $187.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

