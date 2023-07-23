Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $17.66 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 785,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,698,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,248,000 after buying an additional 594,997 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,883,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 106,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 119,714 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

